Trump 'thank you' tour to start Thursday in Cincinnati

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump will kick off a "thank you" tour across a series of 2016 states that propelled him to victory, with a rally Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, a source with the transition team confirmed to CNN Tuesday.

The rally will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. local time in downtown Cincinnati.

The "thank you" tour was first announced by the Trump camp two weeks ago, set to focus on the battleground states that proved critical in the 2016 election.

One of Trump's trademark moves during the 2016 election were his huge rallies that gathered thousands of his supporters in a venue. Toward the end of his campaign, Trump was flying to several states doing rallies in one day. On the trail, Trump often credited his electoral success to campaigning and directly addressing his supporters.

Thursday's rally was first reported by Bloomberg News.

