The three women of color Trump has appointed, so far

Washington (CNN) As Donald Trump's Cabinet begins to take shape, the President-elect has selected three women of color so far to serve in top positions in his administration, including South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was a sharp critic of Trump during the 2016 Republican primary campaign.

While Trump's selections have predominantly been white males, the President-elect has selected three women who are children of immigrants as he assembles his administration.

Nikki Haley

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley addresses an audience at the National Press Club on September 2, 2015 in Washington, DC.

The South Carolina governor is Trump's pick for US Ambassador to the UN.

Haley, who was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, to Sikh immigrants from Punjab, India, has already made history, becoming the first woman governor in South Carolina's history.

