Wesley Clark: Flynn will have to 'reconcile what he's said' about Muslims

Clark said he hasn't worked directly with Flynn but has heard good things about him

Washington (CNN) Retired Gen. Wesley Clark said Tuesday retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn will have to "reconcile the things he's said" about Muslims when he becomes national security adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.

Flynn tweeted in February, "Fear of Muslims is RATIONAL: please forward this to others: the truth fears no questions..."

Fear of Muslims is RATIONAL: please forward this to others: the truth fears no questions... https://t.co/NLIfKFD9lU — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) February 27, 2016

"Well, I think if you ask Mike Flynn today, 'Would you like to have that tweet back?' he'd probably say, 'Yes. I'd like that tweet back,'" Clark told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

"And one of the things Mike Flynn said earlier when he was in Afghanistan is he was very sensitive to public opinion among the Afghan population, he was very sensitive to Muslim sentiment, and he knew you couldn't win if you alienated the Islamic population there. So he's going to have to reconcile the things he's said with what he knows to be right," Clark said.

