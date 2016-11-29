Breaking News

Panelist: Give Donald Trump 'his medication'

Josiah Ryan

Updated 1:23 AM ET, Tue November 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp conservative panelists says someone needs to give trump medication cnntv_00002001
exp conservative panelists says someone needs to give trump medication cnntv_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    Panelists: Give Trump 'his medication'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Panelists: Give Trump 'his medication' 01:18

(CNN)Republican commentator Ana Navarro drew protest from a fellow panelist on "CNN Tonight" late Monday evening by suggesting President-elect Donald Trump required medication to keep from tweeting.

"When a two-year old throws a tantrum he throws himself on the floor and he starts kicking and screaming," said Navarro, a critic of the president-elect. "When 70-year old Donald Trump throws a tantrum he goes to Twitter."
"Its time that somebody give him his medication," she added.
    The remark drew a protest from fellow panelist and Trump-supporter Paris Dennard who appealed to CNN's Don Lemon, who was moderating.
    "Don, too far," Dennard said. "What medication? Don. Seriously?"
    Read More
    Navarro was responding to a series of tweets Trump fired off on Monday night that attacked CNN's Jeff Zeleny and alleged voter fraud in the election he won.