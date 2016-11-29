Panelist: Give Donald Trump 'his medication'

(CNN) Republican commentator Ana Navarro drew protest from a fellow panelist on "CNN Tonight" late Monday evening by suggesting President-elect Donald Trump required medication to keep from tweeting.

"When a two-year old throws a tantrum he throws himself on the floor and he starts kicking and screaming," said Navarro, a critic of the president-elect. "When 70-year old Donald Trump throws a tantrum he goes to Twitter."

"Its time that somebody give him his medication," she added.

The remark drew a protest from fellow panelist and Trump-supporter Paris Dennard who appealed to CNN's Don Lemon, who was moderating.

"Don, too far," Dennard said. "What medication? Don. Seriously?"

