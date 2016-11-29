Jill Stein's running mate: 'I'm not in favor of the recount'

Story highlights Some members of the Green Party bristle at the thought of associating with the Democratic or Republican parties

They have gone public with their concerns over Stein's effort

Washington (CNN) The Green Party's Jill Stein has received a bounty of attention and money since she announced her intent to request election recounts in several states, but prominent voices within her party are rebuking the effort.

Among them: her own running mate, Ajamu Baraka, who told CNN on Tuesday: "I'm not in favor of the recount."

Baraka said he had spoken with Stein about his concerns, telling her "it was a potentially dangerous move" because it could be mischaracterized by the broader political community.

"It would be seen as carrying the water for the Democrats," Baraka said.

The former third-party vice presidential nominee had earlier expressed his thoughts on Facebook, where he vouched for Stein's ethics and intentions while outlining his concerns her effort could undermine the Green Party's independence.

