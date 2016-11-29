Story highlights Douglas Holtz-Eakin runs the American Action Forum, a conservative think tank

He described how Donald Trump's infrastructure plan might not be as costly as it seems

Party People is a new podcast from CNN where a pair of conservative CNN contributors talk to influential voices about the future of conservatism and the Republican party.

(CNN) Of President-elect Donald Trump's many campaign promises, the one with the trillion-dollar price tag might end up being an easier one to sell.

So thinks former Congressional Budget Office director Douglas Holtz-Eakin who told CNN's "Party People" podcast hosts Kevin Madden and Mary Katherine Ham in a recent conversation that the real estate mogul might find congressional leaders and even some Democrats open to his proposal, which he wants to use to fix the nation's roads, bridges, airports and other aspects of the country's "rotting" infrastructure.

"Trump's a dealmaker," said Holtz-Eakin, who now runs the American Action Forum, a conservative think tank. "I would not describe Barack Obama as an instinctive dealmaker."

Holtz-Eakin said that both House Speaker Paul Ryan and incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer like "to get things done," saying the "odd man out" in congressional negotiations could be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whom he described as "not super enthusiastic about a big agenda."

Holtz-Eakin envisioned a scenario, in which, Trump's campaign promise of stricter immigration policy meets resistance on Capitol Hill and his infrastructure plan is offered as a palatable compromise to Democrats.