Washington (CNN) The inaugural committee for President-elect Donald Trump is out with its initial offerings to donors -- and for major money, supporters will have prime access to the administration and first families.

According to a copy of the "58th Presidential Inaugural Committee Underwriter Benefits" brochure obtained by CNN, for $1 million, donors will get tickets to a luncheon with Cabinet appointees and congressional leadership, dinner with the Vice President-elect and his wife, lunch with the first families, tickets to an "elegant" "candlelight dinner" featuring "special appearances by" Trump, Melania Trump, Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, and tickets to the parade, swearing in concert and ball.

The brochure also offers various versions of the package for the $500,000, $250,000, $100,000 and $25,000 price points. All the packages include travel bookings and tickets to various events, with decreasing amounts of tickets and less access. While $250,000 and up includes the "candlelight" dinner and first family luncheon, less than that only gets access to the official inaugural events and, for $100,000 donors, the Cabinet.

The inaugural committee is a separate entity from the campaign and the transition, and can raise money as it sees fit, though donors and bundlers of $200 or more will be made public.

Trump's inaugural committee is chaired by wealthy investment executive Tom Barrack, a friend of Trump's who spoke at the Republican convention this summer.

