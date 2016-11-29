Story highlights Some immigration attorneys are advising their clients not to apply for DACA

Trump has promised to end the DACA program; more than 740,000 people have received DACA status

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly said his administration will take a tough stance on illegal immigration. His potential policies include a wall along the border with Mexico, tripling the number of ICE agents, and a two-year mandatory minimum sentence for those who enter the United States illegally, but one position in particular has some immigration attorneys scrambling to find the best way forward.

Trump has said he will terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals , an executive action signed into law by President Obama in 2012 that gives some undocumented immigrants an exemption from deportation and a renewable two-year work permit.

The uncertainty over DACA's future is leading Elizabeta Markuci and other lawyers to advise their clients not to submit new applications.

"I want to see if the current administration is going to cancel the program," Markuci said.

"Until I know, I can't in good faith tell my clients to apply. It's too risky."

