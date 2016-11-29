Breaking News

Anderson Cooper responds to Trump's latest tweetstorm

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 11:10 PM ET, Tue November 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp anderson cooper on trump's latest tweet storm CNNTV_00002001
exp anderson cooper on trump's latest tweet storm CNNTV_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    Cooper responds to Trump's latest tweet storm

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

(CNN)CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday night expressed surprise that President-elect Donald Trump had the time to tweet despite the heavy burden of preparing for the presidency.

"When I first heard that he was tweeting about something that was on this broadcast ... I kept thinking, 'Doesn't he have, like, a briefing book on ISIS to be reading last night?' "
Cooper, however, went on to express joking gratitude to Trump for watching the show.
    "There's a huge amount of information ... for him to be absorbing now," said Cooper, speaking on "AC360." "[I] appreciate he is watching the show. ... But what is he doing?"
    Trump fired off a series of tweets Monday night and Tuesday attacking CNN for accurately reporting that his unsubstantiated claims of massive vote fraud in the election were incorrect.