Rachel Sklar is a New York-based writer and co-founder of Change the Ratio, which aims to increase visibility and opportunity for women in tech and new media, and TheLi.st, a network and media platform for women. She was a volunteer for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) Even the most diehard Democrat has to admit that Donald Trump has it pretty good.

He's rich. He's powerful. He was just elected President of the United States of America.

Sure, he's no longer as young as he once was when he boasted about grabbing women by the -- what was that word? -- or stiffing undocumented Polish workers or publishing full-length newspaper ads calling for the return of the death penalty in New York, stirring fear by invoking a crime of which 5 black teenagers were later exonerated by DNA evidence. He doesn't have the cheekbones of Milo Ventimiglia or the sex appeal of Idris Elba or the fingers of Michael Fassbender.

But he was just elected President, and, much as it pains me still to type these words, leader of the free world.

And yet I can't help thinking that Trump is incredibly jealous of one person right now: Hillary Clinton.