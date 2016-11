Why to some, Fidel Castro embodied hope

Story highlights Antoon: For many in the world, especially the global south, he will be a potent symbol for courage and steadfastness

Sinan Antoon is an Iraqi-born poet and novelist. The English translation of his third novel, The Baghdad Eucharist, is forthcoming this spring. The opinion this article belong to the author

(CNN) Was Fidel Castro, who died in Havana last Friday, a dictator or a revolutionary hero and icon? Media outlets in the US and elsewhere in the West are at pains to reduce Fidel Castro's rich life and complicated legacy to a single word: dictator.

The perspective of Cuban exiles and their descendants, who danced jubilantly in Miami , was disproportionately amplified and eclipsed other narratives about the history of the man who led one of the greatest revolutions of the twentieth century and "turned a colony into a country", in the words of the Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano.

A country that tops the charts in its zone and competes with advanced countries terms of its education and healthcare systems (free access to education, 0% illiteracy, universal healthcare) and life expectancy (78). All of this was achieved in the most adverse conditions with a brutal US embargo imposed more than five decades ago, which has cost Cuba over a trillion dollars

One's ideological position, whether conscious or not, influences how one views Castro. Many of us who either grew up in or are from the Global South are inclined to see Fidel and Cuba differently. We, after all, inhabit a region where nationalist leaders who defy imperialism (whose concrete consequences are a lived reality, not an abstract concept) and strive to build strong economies not beholden to global capital are often deposed by military juntas supported by the West.

We also live in a region where the US and other western, liberal democracies have supported and armed brutal dictators and overlooked their horrendous crimes for decades.

