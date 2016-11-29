President Obama, pardon the DREAMers

Story highlights Raul Reyes: President Obama should pardon the DREAMers

Raul A. Reyes, an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors, writes frequently for CNN Opinion. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) "Yes, we can" has become "No, we can't." Disappointing many immigrant advocates, the White House has signaled that it will not be taking action to protect DREAMers.

"We note that the clemency power could not give legal status to any undocumented individual," a White House official told BuzzFeed . "As we have repeatedly said for years, only Congress can create legal status for undocumented individuals."

The Obama administration's response misses the point. No one is asking for legal status for the DREAMers; what House Democrats are seeking is a presidential pardon for them. This would be completely within the President's constitutional and legal authority, and in keeping with historical precedent. With his legacy on immigration at stake, Obama should do the right thing and grant the DREAMers a pardon.

The power to pardon is one of the broadest powers granted to the President under the Constitution. Article II, Section 2 states that "The president ... shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except for cases of impeachment." Past beneficiaries of presidential pardons have included everyone from George Steinbrenner to Jimmy Hoffa to Patty Hearst. This power is exercised at the President's discretion and is not reviewable by Congress.