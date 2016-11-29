On this, Dems are more conservative than GOP

Story highlights Joshua Spivak: Challenge to Nancy Pelosi's Minority Leader bid is a new twist for Democrats

Joshua Spivak is a Senior Fellow at the Hugh L. Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College. The views expressed here are his own.

(CNN) Following a disappointing showing on Election Day, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is facing a revolt brewing from the Democratic Party's backbench. Congressman Tim Ryan, a moderate from Ohio, is challenging Pelosi for the Minority Leader job.

For the Republicans, a leadership challenge like this would be nothing new -- the party's caucus has longed seem to treat their leadership as a target (or at the very least, expendable). But for the Democrats, the emerging contest between Pelosi and Ryan may indicate a new, highly disruptive way of managing their House team.

Tim Ryan 's district is located in the economically unsettled Midwest region that cost Hillary Clinton and the Democrats the election. Ryan has been part of the disappearing moderates in Congress, as he at one point earned an "A" rating from the NRA and once had a more pro-life stance.

His focus in the speaker's race has been on the Democrats' failure to win over blue-collar workers in the Midwest on economic issues. Just by running, Ryan presents a stark contrast to the San Francisco-based Pelosi.

Based on Republicans' lack of hesitation to challenge or oust their own leaders, it may seem like leadership challenges are a regular feature of congressional life. Speaker Paul Ryan was facing a potential revolt from the right before Trump's surprising victory. His predecessor, John Boehner, resigned rather than face a potential challenge, as did former Speaker Newt Gingrich, who stepped down after a bad showing in the 1998 election.