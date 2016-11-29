Dylann Roof trial takes on new meaning

Story highlights The Dylann Roof trial assumes new importance at a time "white nationalism" is given undue attention, writes Issac Bailey

(CNN) It's only fitting that shortly after being found competent to stand trial, Dylann Roof became his own attorney, setting up the possibility that he could cross examine the survivors of the carnage he is accused of causing or the loved ones of the nine people he allegedly killed, or even turn the proceedings into a spectacle and promote the warped views discovered in his writings. What began as a tragedy and turned into a triumph of (temporary) unity is becoming an unfunny joke.

The Roof trial comes soon after President-elect Donald Trump appointed as a top White House adviser Steve Bannon , who in his role as head of Breitbart provided a platform for the self-described "alt-right," which includes the kinds of sentiments long and rightly described as white nationalistic and white supremacist. And the President-elect, likely along with most, if not all, Republican US senators, wants to make a man attorney general who couldn't get confirmed for a federal post during the Reagan era because of past ugly racial views.

Until the election of Donald Trump, it seemed that Roof's white supremacist views made him an outlier in the 21st century. Young white supremacists are rare and hang out mostly along the fringes of society. That one took up arms and killed nine black people in a historically significant black church in the city where the Civil War began was an anomaly, little more.

By contrast, the Michael Slager trial, being held in the same city at the same time as Roof's, seemed the more important one. Slager is the North Charleston police officer seen shooting a fleeing man in the back multiple times. Slager was equipped with public dollars, armed and trained with the public's blessing, given the authority to detain, arrest and even kill with the public's authority. When such a man violates the trust placed in him, it can undermine a democracy like little else. A police officer who abuses his power and goes unpunished seeds the ground for cycles of violence, because it undermines the entire system. In that environment, it becomes every man for himself. Taking the law into one's own hands, like gangbangers blindly firing off bullets during retaliatory drive-by shootings, becomes routine.

