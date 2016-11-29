Breaking News

Pilot: Clues amid mystery of Colombia plane crash

By Les Abend

Updated 8:20 PM ET, Tue November 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A charter airplane with 77 people on board, including players from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/americas/colombia-plane-accident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashed near Rionegro, Colombia,&lt;/a&gt; outside Medellin, on Monday, November 28. At least 71 people were killed, officials said. Six survived.
Photos: Colombia plane crash
A charter airplane with 77 people on board, including players from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, crashed near Rionegro, Colombia, outside Medellin, on Monday, November 28. At least 71 people were killed, officials said. Six survived.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
The Avro RJ85 was traveling from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, to Medellin. The soccer club, which has risen the ranks in Brazilian soccer and now has a devoted national fan base, was set to play in the first leg of the South American Cup finals on Wednesday.
Photos: Colombia plane crash
The Avro RJ85 was traveling from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, to Medellin. The soccer club, which has risen the ranks in Brazilian soccer and now has a devoted national fan base, was set to play in the first leg of the South American Cup finals on Wednesday.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
A rescuer walks past a victim&#39;s body on Tuesday, November 29.
Photos: Colombia plane crash
A rescuer walks past a victim's body on Tuesday, November 29.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Rescue workers recover bodies on November 29. Authorities are investigating what caused the crash.
Photos: Colombia plane crash
Rescue workers recover bodies on November 29. Authorities are investigating what caused the crash.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
The plane declared an emergency between the municipalities of La Ceja and La Union, according to Colombian aviation officials. The crash occurred in an area called Cerro El Gordo near Medellin, officials said.
Photos: Colombia plane crash
The plane declared an emergency between the municipalities of La Ceja and La Union, according to Colombian aviation officials. The crash occurred in an area called Cerro El Gordo near Medellin, officials said.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Also aboard the flight were more than 20 journalists who were covering the soccer team&#39;s Cinderella story.
Photos: Colombia plane crash
Also aboard the flight were more than 20 journalists who were covering the soccer team's Cinderella story.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Rescuers search for survivors.
Photos: Colombia plane crash
Rescuers search for survivors.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Medical staff wait for survivors in La Ceja.
Photos: Colombia plane crash
Medical staff wait for survivors in La Ceja.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
03 colombia plane crash site 112910 colombia plane crash site 1129 RESTRICTED07 colombia plane crash site 112909 colombia plane crash site 112905 colombia plane crash site 112908 colombia plane crash site 112906 colombia plane crash site 112910 colombia plane crash site 1129 RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Les Abend: Little known about why plane crashed in Colombia but it's possible to offer some informed speculation
  • He says "mayday" call could have indicated onboard emergency; weather, terrain could have made situation worse

Les Abend is a Boeing 777 captain for a major airline with 31 years of flying experience. He is a CNN aviation analyst and senior contributor to Flying magazine. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Any airplane crash is a tragedy, but the accident outside Medellin, Colombia, that claimed the lives of revered young athletes on Tuesday is especially difficult to comprehend. Members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team, along with coaches, guests and journalists were among those who perished, and Brazil will mourn this terrible loss.

Six people survived, and most would consider survivors part of a miracle, but they are also among the clues in the investigation process. More on that later, but first, what we know:
    The chartered flight hit the ground in an area near Rionegro, Colombia, about a 45-minute drive from Medellin, the plane's destination. The flight had departed Santa Cruz, Bolivia, carrying 77. The airplane was an Avro RJ85, a four-engine jet, which is a variation on the former British Aerospace BAE-146 of the 1990s.
    A charter airplane with 77 people on board, including players from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/americas/colombia-plane-accident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashed near Rionegro, Colombia,&lt;/a&gt; outside Medellin, on Monday, November 28. At least 71 people were killed, officials said. Six survived.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A charter airplane with 77 people on board, including players from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, crashed near Rionegro, Colombia, outside Medellin, on Monday, November 28. At least 71 people were killed, officials said. Six survived.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 33
    EgyptAir Flight 804 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/22/middleeast/egyptair-flight-804-main/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;disappeared from radar on a flight&lt;/a&gt; from Paris to Cairo on May 19. Searchers recovered parts of the plane wreckage in the Mediterranean Sea, including passengers&#39; personal belongings, life vests, aircraft chairs and even body parts. The plane was carrying 56 passengers and 10 crew members. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/29/world/egyptair-data-recorder/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The flight data recorder&lt;/a&gt; indicated possible lavatory and avionics smoke before the plane plummeted into the sea.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    EgyptAir Flight 804 disappeared from radar on a flight from Paris to Cairo on May 19. Searchers recovered parts of the plane wreckage in the Mediterranean Sea, including passengers' personal belongings, life vests, aircraft chairs and even body parts. The plane was carrying 56 passengers and 10 crew members. The flight data recorder indicated possible lavatory and avionics smoke before the plane plummeted into the sea.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 33
    Russian investigators work at the wreckage of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/18/europe/russia-plane-crash/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;flydubai passenger jet that crashed on March 19,&lt;/a&gt; killing all 62 people on board as it tried to land in bad weather in Rostov-on-Don.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    Russian investigators work at the wreckage of the flydubai passenger jet that crashed on March 19, killing all 62 people on board as it tried to land in bad weather in Rostov-on-Don.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 33
    A Tara Air plane &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/02/24/asia/nepal-missing-plane/&quot;&gt;crashed on February 24&lt;/a&gt; in mountainous northern Nepal. It was midway through what should have been a 19-minute flight. Twenty-three people were killed.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A Tara Air plane crashed on February 24 in mountainous northern Nepal. It was midway through what should have been a 19-minute flight. Twenty-three people were killed.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 33
    Metrojet Flight 9268 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/02/africa/russian-plane-crash-egypt-sinai/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashed in Egypt&#39;s Sinai Peninsula &lt;/a&gt;after breaking apart in midair in October 2015. All 224 people on board the plane were killed. The plane was en route to St. Petersburg, Russia, from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    Metrojet Flight 9268 crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula after breaking apart in midair in October 2015. All 224 people on board the plane were killed. The plane was en route to St. Petersburg, Russia, from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 33
    Wreckage is seen at the crash site of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/24/europe/france-plane-crash/index.html&quot;&gt;Germanwings Flight 9525&lt;/a&gt; on March 24, 2015. The Airbus A320 was carrying at least 150 people when it crashed in the French Alps. The plane was en route from Barcelona, Spain, to Dusseldorf, Germany.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    Wreckage is seen at the crash site of Germanwings Flight 9525 on March 24, 2015. The Airbus A320 was carrying at least 150 people when it crashed in the French Alps. The plane was en route from Barcelona, Spain, to Dusseldorf, Germany.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 33
    In this still image taken from video, TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 clips a bridge in Taipei, Taiwan, shortly after takeoff on February 4, 2015. There were 58 passengers on board the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop airplane that plunged into the Keelung River.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    In this still image taken from video, TransAsia Airways Flight GE235 clips a bridge in Taipei, Taiwan, shortly after takeoff on February 4, 2015. There were 58 passengers on board the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop airplane that plunged into the Keelung River.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 33
    A portion of the tail section of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 appears on the deck of a rescue ship after its recovery from the Java Sea on January 10, 2015. The Airbus A320-200 lost contact with air traffic control Sunday, December 28, 2014, shortly after the pilot requested permission to turn and climb to a higher altitude because of bad weather, according to Indonesian officials.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A portion of the tail section of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 appears on the deck of a rescue ship after its recovery from the Java Sea on January 10, 2015. The Airbus A320-200 lost contact with air traffic control Sunday, December 28, 2014, shortly after the pilot requested permission to turn and climb to a higher altitude because of bad weather, according to Indonesian officials.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 33
    The crash site of Air Algerie Flight AH 5017 in Mali is visible from above on July 26, 2014. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/25/world/africa/air-algerie-crash/&quot;&gt;After the crash, French President François Hollande&lt;/a&gt; said the jet was found in a &quot;disintegrated state.&quot; He said there were no survivors.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    The crash site of Air Algerie Flight AH 5017 in Mali is visible from above on July 26, 2014. After the crash, French President François Hollande said the jet was found in a "disintegrated state." He said there were no survivors.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 33
    48 people were killed when &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2014/07/24/world/asia/taiwan-plane-crash/&quot;&gt;TransAsia Airways Flight GE222 crashed&lt;/a&gt; in Taiwan&#39;s Penghu island chain, on July 23, 2014.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    48 people were killed when TransAsia Airways Flight GE222 crashed in Taiwan's Penghu island chain, on July 23, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 33
    Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashed in a field in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. U.S. intelligence concluded the passenger jet carrying 298 people was shot down. Ukrainian officials accused pro-Russian rebels of downing the jet, but Russia pointed the finger back at Ukraine, blaming its military operations against separatists.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 crashed in a field in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. U.S. intelligence concluded the passenger jet carrying 298 people was shot down. Ukrainian officials accused pro-Russian rebels of downing the jet, but Russia pointed the finger back at Ukraine, blaming its military operations against separatists.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 33
    Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 disappeared over Southeast Asia on March 8, 2014. Australian officials said they believe the plane was on autopilot throughout its journey over the Indian Ocean until it ran out of fuel. In August 2015, authorities confirmed that a piece of debris found on Reunion Island was from the jet.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 disappeared over Southeast Asia on March 8, 2014. Australian officials said they believe the plane was on autopilot throughout its journey over the Indian Ocean until it ran out of fuel. In August 2015, authorities confirmed that a piece of debris found on Reunion Island was from the jet.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 33
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/06/us/gallery/san-fransisco-plane-crash/index.html&quot;&gt;Asiana Airlines Flight 214&lt;/a&gt; crashed at San Francisco International Airport on July 6, 2013. The South Korean airline&#39;s Boeing 777 fell short of its approach and crash-landed on the runway. Three people were killed and more than 180 were injured.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed at San Francisco International Airport on July 6, 2013. The South Korean airline's Boeing 777 fell short of its approach and crash-landed on the runway. Three people were killed and more than 180 were injured.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 33
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/06/03/africa/gallery/nigeria-plane-crash/index.html&quot;&gt;A Dana Air MD-83 carrying 153 people&lt;/a&gt; crashed on June 3, 2012, in a residential neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria&#39;s most populous city. No one on the plane survived, and 10 people on the ground were killed.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A Dana Air MD-83 carrying 153 people crashed on June 3, 2012, in a residential neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria's most populous city. No one on the plane survived, and 10 people on the ground were killed.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 33
    Indonesian relatives mourn at the airport in Jakarta after a Russian Sukhoi Superjet slammed into the side of a volcano on May 9, 2012. Russia&#39;s newest civilian airliner was on its second demonstration flight when the incident occurred, killing all 45 people on board.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    Indonesian relatives mourn at the airport in Jakarta after a Russian Sukhoi Superjet slammed into the side of a volcano on May 9, 2012. Russia's newest civilian airliner was on its second demonstration flight when the incident occurred, killing all 45 people on board.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 33
    A plane crash on April 20, 2012, in Islamabad, Pakistan, killed 127 people. The Bhoja Air Boeing 737 was en route from Karachi to the Pakistani capital.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A plane crash on April 20, 2012, in Islamabad, Pakistan, killed 127 people. The Bhoja Air Boeing 737 was en route from Karachi to the Pakistani capital.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 33
    A plane carrying dozens of hockey players crashed on September 7, 2011, outside the Russian city of Yaroslavl, about 160 miles northeast of Moscow. Forty-three people were killed. One of two survivors later died of his injuries.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A plane carrying dozens of hockey players crashed on September 7, 2011, outside the Russian city of Yaroslavl, about 160 miles northeast of Moscow. Forty-three people were killed. One of two survivors later died of his injuries.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 33
    A Hewa Bora Airways plane crashed on July 8, 2011, while trying to land in bad weather at the airport in Kisangani, Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 74 of the 118 people on board were killed.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A Hewa Bora Airways plane crashed on July 8, 2011, while trying to land in bad weather at the airport in Kisangani, Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 74 of the 118 people on board were killed.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 33
    A survivor of an Iran Air Boeing 727 crash lies in a hospital on January 10, 2011. The plane went down a day earlier near the city of Orumiyeh, killing 77 of 105 passengers and crew members.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A survivor of an Iran Air Boeing 727 crash lies in a hospital on January 10, 2011. The plane went down a day earlier near the city of Orumiyeh, killing 77 of 105 passengers and crew members.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 33
    An Airblue flight carrying 152 people crashed into a hillside on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 28, 2010. No one survived.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    An Airblue flight carrying 152 people crashed into a hillside on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 28, 2010. No one survived.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 33
    An Air India plane crash killed 158 people on May 22, 2010, after the jet overshot a runway in Mangalore, in southwestern India, crashed into a ravine and burst into flames.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    An Air India plane crash killed 158 people on May 22, 2010, after the jet overshot a runway in Mangalore, in southwestern India, crashed into a ravine and burst into flames.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 33
    A 9-year-old Dutch boy was the lone survivor of a plane crash on Afriqiyah Airways that killed 103 people near Tripoli, Libya, on May 12, 2010. His mother, father and older brother died in the crash.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A 9-year-old Dutch boy was the lone survivor of a plane crash on Afriqiyah Airways that killed 103 people near Tripoli, Libya, on May 12, 2010. His mother, father and older brother died in the crash.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 33
    A plane carrying Polish President Lech Kaczynski crashed as it tried to land at an airport near the Russian city of Smolensk on April 10, 2010. Kaczynski was among the 97 people killed.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A plane carrying Polish President Lech Kaczynski crashed as it tried to land at an airport near the Russian city of Smolensk on April 10, 2010. Kaczynski was among the 97 people killed.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 33
    An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed into the sea, killing all 90 people aboard shortly after taking off from Beirut, Lebanon, on January 25, 2010.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed into the sea, killing all 90 people aboard shortly after taking off from Beirut, Lebanon, on January 25, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 33
    A Caspian Airlines plane went down in a field near the north-central Iranian city of Qazvin, on July 15, 2009, killing all 168 people on board and leaving a huge, smoldering crater.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A Caspian Airlines plane went down in a field near the north-central Iranian city of Qazvin, on July 15, 2009, killing all 168 people on board and leaving a huge, smoldering crater.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 33
    A Yemenia Airways plane carrying more than 150 people crashed in the Indian Ocean off the island nation of Comoros on June 30, 2009. The Airbus A310 was en route to Moroni, the capital of Comoros, from Yemen&#39;s capital, Sanaa.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A Yemenia Airways plane carrying more than 150 people crashed in the Indian Ocean off the island nation of Comoros on June 30, 2009. The Airbus A310 was en route to Moroni, the capital of Comoros, from Yemen's capital, Sanaa.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 33
    An Air France flight carrying 228 people disappeared from radar over the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009. The Airbus A330 took off from Rio de Janeiro bound for Paris and sent out an automatic signal warning of electrical problems.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    An Air France flight carrying 228 people disappeared from radar over the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009. The Airbus A330 took off from Rio de Janeiro bound for Paris and sent out an automatic signal warning of electrical problems.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 33
    Colgan Air Flight 3407 (a connector flight with Continental Airlines) crashed into a house outside Buffalo, New York, on February 13, 2009, killing all 49 aboard the plane and one on the ground. Two occupants of the house survived.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    Colgan Air Flight 3407 (a connector flight with Continental Airlines) crashed into a house outside Buffalo, New York, on February 13, 2009, killing all 49 aboard the plane and one on the ground. Two occupants of the house survived.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 33
    A TAM Airlines jet skidded off the runway into a gas station and burst into flames on July 17, 2007, after landing at the airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. All 199 people on board were killed.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A TAM Airlines jet skidded off the runway into a gas station and burst into flames on July 17, 2007, after landing at the airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. All 199 people on board were killed.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 33
    A Comair flight crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, while attempting to take off from the wrong runway on August 27, 2006. The plane ran off the end of the runway, drove through a fence and crashed into trees on an adjacent horse farm. Forty-nine of 50 people aboard were killed.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A Comair flight crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, while attempting to take off from the wrong runway on August 27, 2006. The plane ran off the end of the runway, drove through a fence and crashed into trees on an adjacent horse farm. Forty-nine of 50 people aboard were killed.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 33
    A Sudan Airways Boeing 737 crashed just after takeoff on July 8, 2003, killing 116 people. A 3-year-old boy was the only survivor.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    A Sudan Airways Boeing 737 crashed just after takeoff on July 8, 2003, killing 116 people. A 3-year-old boy was the only survivor.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 33
    An American Airlines plane crashed in Belle Harbor, Queens, shortly after takeoff from John F. Kennedy Airport on November 12, 2001. The crash killed 265 people, including five people on the ground.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    An American Airlines plane crashed in Belle Harbor, Queens, shortly after takeoff from John F. Kennedy Airport on November 12, 2001. The crash killed 265 people, including five people on the ground.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 33
    An Air France Concorde, en route to New York, crashed into a Paris hotel shortly after takeoff on July 25, 2000. All 109 passengers and crew members died. Four people on the ground were also killed.
    Photos: Recent major plane crashes
    An Air France Concorde, en route to New York, crashed into a Paris hotel shortly after takeoff on July 25, 2000. All 109 passengers and crew members died. Four people on the ground were also killed.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 33
    01 plane crash gallery Chapecoense Colombia RESTRICTED02.egyptair debris 0521rostov on don russia plane crashRESTRICTED nepal tara air 0224Russia crash25b plane crash 0324 RESTRICTED01 transasia 0204RESTRICTED 01 airasia 020401 Air Algerie 020401 taiwan plane crash 072406 malaysia 071703 plane debris 073026 san francisco plane crashnigeria plane crash 2012plane crashes 02Rawalpindi plane crash plane crash 03plane crash 04plane crash 05plane crash 06plane crash 07plane crash 08plane crash 09plane crash 10plane crash 11plane crash 12plane crash 13plane crash 14plane crash 15plane crash 16plane crash 17plane crash 18plane crashes 01
    Investigators said the cockpit voice recorder and the digital flight data recorder have been recovered. Although these "black boxes" contain crucial data, they are only two pieces in the jigsaw puzzle of the accident investigation. Let me stress that airplane accidents often involve multiple factors that can't always be determined directly from onboard technology.
    At this point, we can engage in some educated speculation, but it is only that, as many of the details are unknown. And never is just one factor the absolute cause of the crash.
    Read More
    For example, it has been reported that a "mayday" had been declared, though the nature of the emergency has not been disclosed. It is possible the crew was addressing a mechanical issue. Colombia is a challenging country to fly into because of mountainous terrain that surrounds many of the airports.
    If crew members became distracted during an emergency, perhaps as they completed a required checklist, they may have lost their situational awareness and allowed the airplane to descend too low for the terrain. Again, speculation, but a circumstance that has occurred with other accidents.
    The pilots may also have been attempting to divert to the Rionegro airport as a result of their (as yet unknown) emergency situation but became overwhelmed. If there was smoke in the cockpit from an unknown source it could be disorientating and debilitating.
    Plane carrying 77 crashes in Colombia
    Plane carrying 77 crashes in Colombia

      JUST WATCHED

      Plane carrying 77 crashes in Colombia

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Plane carrying 77 crashes in Colombia 01:06
    The weather was reported to have been marginal, with thunderstorms, rain and fog at the time of the crash. Certainly the outside environment could have been a factor if it was combined with the stress of attending to an emergency event. Or the weather itself could have caused problems with controlling the aircraft if the flight was flown into an area of severe turbulence from thunderstorms.
    Another possible factor: Pilots flying for charter operations are sometimes lower on the experience scale compared with mainstream airline pilots. This doesn't make them any less qualified, just potentially less experienced in dealing with situations involving emergencies, weather, or challenging terrain than a veteran airline pilot.
    It's a truth of the airline industry that the less experienced pilot often accepts employment with a lower-paying operation as a pseudo-internship to log flight hours and climb the stairs up to a job with the major airlines.
    The crash site photos of this tragedy tell some of the story. Because large pieces of the airplane are visible, it appears the impact with the ground may have been at a lower speed (small fragments indicate a high-speed event). The crew may have slowed the airplane in an attempt to begin the approach and landing process.
    The fact that survivors were found among the wreckage is further evidence the airplane may have been flying slower. In contrast, most high-speed crashes result in blunt trauma fatalities with no survivors. The location of the survivors may give investigators clues about what angle and speed the airplane impacted the ground.
    Again, it will be awhile before we know exactly what happened.
    In the meantime, we'll have to wait for the investigative process to be completed while we mourn Brazil's tragic loss.