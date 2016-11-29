Story highlights An Italian woman celebrates her 117th birthday

Emma Morano often hides cookies under her pillow

(CNN) The oldest person in the world, Emma Morano of Italy, credits her longevity to a diet of raw eggs and ending her abusive marriage long before divorce was even legal.

Morano celebrated her 117th birthday on Tuesday and is now the only person alive known to have lived through three centuries.

She was born November 29, 1899, in the Piedmont region of Italy, back when King Umberto I reigned.

Emma Morano is the only person alive who was born in the 1800s.

Jones, who was born in Alabama, did not smoke or drink and credited her long life to sleep and loving relationships.

