Breaking News

Oldest living person credits longevity to raw eggs, independence

By Valentina Di Donato, CNN

Updated 11:24 AM ET, Tue November 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    How to eat to live to 100

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(20 Videos)

Story highlights

  • An Italian woman celebrates her 117th birthday
  • Emma Morano often hides cookies under her pillow

(CNN)The oldest person in the world, Emma Morano of Italy, credits her longevity to a diet of raw eggs and ending her abusive marriage long before divorce was even legal.

Morano celebrated her 117th birthday on Tuesday and is now the only person alive to have lived through three centuries.
    She was born November 29, 1899, in the Piedmont region of Italy, back when King Umberto I reigned.
    Emma Morano is the only person alive who was born in the 1800s.
    Emma Morano is the only person alive who was born in the 1800s.
    Morano became the world's oldest living person in May, after American Susannah Mushatt Jones died at the age of 116.
    Jones, who was born in Alabama, did not smoke or drink and credited her long life to sleep and loving relationships.
    Read More

    Cookies under her pillow

    Longevity seems to run in Morano's family: Her mother lived to 91, and some of her sisters made it to a century.
    But it was the peculiar diet she began after World War I that Morano says helped her become one of the oldest people ever.
    When she was a teenager, a doctor suggested that Morano eat raw eggs to combat her anemia. She followed a stringent diet of two raw eggs, one cooked egg, a little minced meat and pasta for the past 90 years.
    With age, her diet has been cut down to just two eggs a day and some cookies.
    Japan has the longest-living population in the world, with the average 60-year-old going on to live until age 86. Experts say this is due to good diets, active lifestyles and supportive family structure.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    JapanJapan has the longest-living population in the world, with the average 60-year-old going on to live until age 86. Experts say this is due to good diets, active lifestyles and supportive family structure.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Spain&#39;s version of the Mediterranean diet combined with strong family networks is believed to enhance life expectancy among its population. In Spain, average life expectancy at age 60 is 85.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    SpainSpain's version of the Mediterranean diet combined with strong family networks is believed to enhance life expectancy among its population. In Spain, average life expectancy at age 60 is 85.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    The Italian diet, combined with a climate that promotes outdoor activity, is thought to play an important role in healthy aging among Italians.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    ItalyThe Italian diet, combined with a climate that promotes outdoor activity, is thought to play an important role in healthy aging among Italians.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    France also tied second with the other countries in southern Europe with, those over 60 living to the age of 85, on average. Pictured, a couple sit on a bench in Cannes.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    FranceFrance also tied second with the other countries in southern Europe with, those over 60 living to the age of 85, on average. Pictured, a couple sit on a bench in Cannes.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Diet and outdoor lifestyle in Andorra help to keep the country&#39;s elderly population healthy.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    AndorraDiet and outdoor lifestyle in Andorra help to keep the country's elderly population healthy.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    The universal health care system in Australia, combined with Australians&#39; outdoor lifestyle, help people live longer, according to experts. Pictured, a war veteran during ANZAC Day.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    AustraliaThe universal health care system in Australia, combined with Australians' outdoor lifestyle, help people live longer, according to experts. Pictured, a war veteran during ANZAC Day.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    The outdoor lifestyle and health infrastructure are credited with keeping New Zealanders healthy and living longer.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    New ZealandThe outdoor lifestyle and health infrastructure are credited with keeping New Zealanders healthy and living longer.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Switzerland&#39;s wealth and health care system are credited with boosting the nation&#39;s longevity.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    SwitzerlandSwitzerland's wealth and health care system are credited with boosting the nation's longevity.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    After Japan, Singapore has Asia&#39;s highest life expectancy at age 60.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    SingaporeAfter Japan, Singapore has Asia's highest life expectancy at age 60.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    The extensive wealth of the residents of Monaco is likely to be the main factor supporting health in the elderly.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    MonacoThe extensive wealth of the residents of Monaco is likely to be the main factor supporting health in the elderly.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Like many of the other long-lived countries, San Marino&#39;s strong economy and infrastructure are thought to be the reason for its long-lived residents.
    Photos: The countries where people live longest
    San MarinoLike many of the other long-lived countries, San Marino's strong economy and infrastructure are thought to be the reason for its long-lived residents.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    Elderly JapaneseSpanish tapas long lifeitalian elderly manElderly couple Cannes France06 life expectancy at birth australia elderly manNew Zealand Hikingswitzerland hopitalsingapore elderly manfrance monte carlo casinoSan Marino
    Morano's doctor, Carlo Bava, said she has perfect cholesterol and glucose levels.
    "She is in a great state of health and mind," he said. "The fact that she has never had much variety in her diet is proof that she is so well-preserved thanks to genetics."
    And despite her age, Morano has a childlike love of cookies.
    "She particularly loves Savoiardi cookies and hides them behind her pillow so no one will eat them," Bava said of the traditional Italian treat, also known as ladyfingers.

    An independent woman

    The other secret to Morano's long life: separating from her husband in 1938, decades before divorce was even legal in Italy, she says.
    How to live to 100: Town full of centenarians spills its secrets
    How to live to 100: Town of centenarians spills secrets
    Morano's one true love was a boy killed during World War I, and she did not intend to marry anyone else, she told Italian media outlet La Stampa in comments confirmed by her niece Antonietta Sala.
    But she eventually married after her future husband forced her to do so. "He said, 'If you're lucky, you marry me, or I'll kill you,' " Morano told La Stampa.
    A year after her 6-month-old child died, she left her husband. "I didn't want to be dominated by anyone," she told the New York Times.