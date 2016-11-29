Story highlights Plane carrying Chapecoense crashes

Former Atletico Madrid player on board

Brazil star Neymar sends support

Club changes crest from green to black

(CNN) The world of sport has joined together in mourning after news of the tragic plane crash involving players from Brazilian club Chapecoense. Seventy-five people have been confirmed dead.

Brazil and Barcelona star Neymar and Spanish club Atletico Madrid, which counts former player Cleber Santana as one of the passengers, sent their condolences.

The club has marked the tragedy by changing its crest from the traditional green colors to black.

"We are shocked by the plane crash which carried the Chapecoense team and our former player Cleber Santana," Atleti tweeted.

Conmocionados por el accidente del avión en el que viajaba el @ChapecoenseReal y nuestro exjugador Cléber Santana. — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 29, 2016

Chapecoense had captured the imagination of football fans across Brazil with its meteoric rise from the fourth division to Brazil's Serie A.