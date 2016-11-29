Story highlights Sanctions have put the bite back into Moscow's food culture

The rediscovery of local ingredients is proving a hit with Russian foodies

(CNN) Russia has always had a great tradition of making tasty meals from very little.

Where else would you find fried eggs with jam, gelatinous aspic creations or almost microscopically chopped "okroshka" soups on the menu?

With Moscow in the grip of sanctions that have hit menus hard -- President Vladimir Putin has restricted foreign food imports in retaliation over Western economic embargoes -- a dramatic culinary revolution is underway as chefs return to Soviet-era inventiveness to get food on the table.

The results are both surprising and delicious.

One of the chefs at the forefront of the country's new-found locavore movement, championing local produce, is Vladimir Mukhin, a bearded 33-year-old who grew up cooking with his grandmother in southern Russia.

Read More