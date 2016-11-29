Breaking News

The 'Melaniin Goddess': Meet the model whose skin tone made her a social media sensation

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 11:11 PM ET, Tue November 29, 2016

Model Khoudia Diop calls herself the 'Melaniin Goddess.'
The name is a tribute to her strikingly dark skin -- a trait she was once bullied for as a child.
The name is a tribute to her strikingly dark skin -- a trait she was once bullied for as a child. (Illlustration by Jeff Manning)
The name is a tribute to her strikingly dark skin -- a trait she was once bullied for as a child. (Illlustration by Jeff Manning)
After participating in a photo shoot campaign that celebrates diversity, the 19-year-old model became an overnight social media sensation.
After participating in a photo shoot campaign that celebrates diversity, the 19-year-old model became an overnight social media sensation. (Photo: Moshoodat & Joey Rasado)
Images from the campaign went viral online, and Diop gained over 300,000 followers on Instagram in a matter of days.
Images from the campaign (above) went viral online, and Diop gained over 300,000 followers on Instagram in a matter of days.
"The response has been overwhelmingly positive, I've even been moved to tears," says the model.
"The response has been overwhelmingly positive, I've even been moved to tears," says the model.
The campaign, which is led by creative agency The Colored Girl, is dedicated to promoting diverse perceptions of beauty in the fashion industry.
The campaign, which is led by creative agency The Colored Girl, is dedicated to promoting diverse perceptions of beauty in the fashion industry.
The fashion industry is often criticized for its lack of diversity.
The fashion industry is often criticized for its lack of diversity.
Diop says it is not just her dark complexion that makes work as a colored model challenging, but also her hair.
Diop says it is not just her dark complexion that makes work as a colored model challenging, but also her hair.
"Our skin tone can always be a challenge, but so can our hair. Sometimes it's something small, like a make-up artist not having the right shade for our skin color, or the right tools handle our hair."
"Our skin tone can always be a challenge, but so can our hair. Sometimes it's something small, like a make-up artist not having the right shade for our skin color, or the right tools handle our hair."
Story highlights

  • Model Khoudia Diop was once bullied for her dark skin
  • She became an overnight social media sensation after participating in a campaign that promotes diversity
  • She currently has over 350,000 followers on Instagram

(CNN)She calls herself the 'Melaniin Goddess,' but years before Khoudia Diop came to celebrate her strikingly dark skin, the 19-year-old model struggled with bullying over her complexion.

Today, it's not only her proudest asset, it has made her an overnight social media sensation.
    After partnering with The Colored Girl on a recent campaign to promote diversity, images of Diop went viral online. The Colored Girl is a creative agency dedicated to celebrating beauty in women of color.

    As a full-time model who first made her mark in Paris before moving to New York, Diop's sudden online fame -- she went from 300 to 350,000 followers on Instagram in a matter of days -- is perhaps a hopeful sign for an industry often criticized for its lack of diversity.
    Only around a quarter of the women that strut the catwalks of the industry's largest events -- including New York Fashion Week -- are models of color, according to a diversity report by The Fashion Spot.
    Read More
    Diop speaks to CNN Style about body shame and the racism she experienced as a child, and discusses how these issues have helped shaped her as a role model.
    CNN: Tell us about your childhood and growing up in Senegal. How does it inspire you today?
    Khoudia Diop: Even though my complexion is quite common in Senegal and many parts of Africa, I was teased for my dark skin.
    Being teased and losing my self value eventually ended up inspiring me to be a better version of myself.
    I learned to find things to love about myself, and to celebrate them.
    Illustration of Khoudia Diop by Jeff Manning
    Illlustration of Khoudia Diop by Jeff Manning
    CNN: How did you overcome this childhood bullying?
    KD: At first I tried confronting them, but soon I learned to tune out the negativity, which made me more confident and taught me to love myself.
    From &#39;cow&#39; to cover girl, model Winnie Harlow is changing beauty standards
    Winnie Harlow's changing the face of fashion
    Having support from family, friends -- and now fans -- definitely helps to affirm that I am worthy, loved and beautiful. I hope everyone can see that in themselves and feel this way.
    CNN: Tell us about your first encounter with your agency The Colored Girl. Why did you choose them and what makes them different to other agencies?
    KD: The co-founders, Victory and Tori, first contacted me via social media and asked me to participate in their new campaign "Rebirth."
    I was familiar with their previous work, and their entire portfolio is dedicated to celebrating diversity.
    We share a joint goal: to inspire, empower, and uplift women of color worldwide, and I was excited when they asked me to be a part of something so positive.
    An image from the "Rebirth" campaign
    An image from the "Rebirth" campaign
    We began working very closely after the release of the campaign, and now, they manage me.
    I love working with them, what they represent, and being a part of their cause -- it made sense and felt right.
    Naomi Campbell celebrates 30 years of supermodel stardom
    Naomi Campbell celebrates 30 years of fashion stardom
    CNN: Do you still face bullies in the fashion industry today?
    KD: There are still people who make comments occasionally, but they're in the minority.
    Most of the responses I get -- from all types of people, not just women, and not just women of color -- has been hugely positive.
    Read: Fashion's biggest issue? The challenges of being a black model
    CNN: So many women, whatever their color or shape, struggle to feel comfortable in their own skin. What philosophy fuels your self confidence and beauty ideals?
    KD: Diversity is what makes life interesting.
    All women should feel confident in the skin they're in -- everyone is beautiful in their own unique way, and the key is to realize that and celebrate it.
    CNN: Do you feel the fashion industry currently lacks diversity? Why?
    KD: It's come a long way, but has a much longer way to go.
    The majority of the industry has not fully embraced the idea of diversity, and majority of the fashion world is run by people who adhere to certain restrictive beauty ideals.
    Why model Leomie Anderson is fighting for change
    Why model Leomie Anderson is fighting for change

    But the reality is, most of the world does not look a certain way.
    So more women of color need to be seen as beautiful, and chosen, booked, cast and shown in fashion shows.
    Read: The man who 'invented' the supermodel
    CNN: How has social media helped you spread a message of acceptance?
    KD: Social media is such a powerful tool because it puts power in our hands.
    We are able to show ourselves to the world and set our own beauty standards.
    As more people use platforms such as Instagram to share their unique beauty, they help change the way we perceive beauty.
    We get to see more diversity and that's how it should be -- I love that.
    Photo by Moshoodat & Joey Rasado
    Photo by Moshoodat & Joey Rasado
    CNN: Can you describe what beauty means to you?
    KD: Beauty is not what's outside, it's who you are. What's inside is your true essence, and beauty comes from within. It's pure energy.
    This interview has been edited for clarity.