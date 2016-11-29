Swiss town's U-turn on accepting refugees 

Story highlights Oberwil-Lieli announce it will accept Syrian family in January after previously voting to refuse migrants in May

Community rejected Swiss government quotas calling for village to accept 10 refugees

(CNN) A Swiss village is rethinking its decision to reject 10 refugees under the country's government quota.

Oberwil-Lieli -- one of Europe's wealthiest villages -- is home to 2,200 residents, 300 of whom are reported to be millionaires.

But citizens of the quaint picturesque commune voted to refuse resettlement of asylum seekers in a contentious referendum earlier this year, opting to fork out the fine of 290,000 Swiss francs ($285,643) instead.

The village faced fierce criticism -- at home and abroad -- after the "no" vote won by 52% to 48% back in May.

Earlier that month, the government had proposed a new quota system to be rolled out across its 26 regions, in order to rehome the 50,000 refugees Switzerland has pledged to take in.