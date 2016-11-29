'Moonlight' darling of Gotham Awards

Story highlights "Moonlight" became the first to win four awards

(CNN) "Moonlight" has made history.

The movie about a man navigating his life growing up black and gay in a rough Miami neighborhood took home several honors Monday night at the 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards.

"Moonlight" won best feature, best screenplay, the Gotham Audience Award, and a special jury award for ensemble performance.

Those wins made it the first film in the history of the ceremony to win four awards and the first to win both best feature and the audience award in the same year.

Casey Affleck took home the best actor prize for his performance in "Manchester by the Sea" and Isabelle Huppert won best actress for her role in "Elle."

