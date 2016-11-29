Are we getting more 'Gilmore Girls?'

Story highlights
- Fans want Netflix to bring the show back
- Star has a book coming out
(CNN)If you didn't binge watch the new "Gilmore Girls" episodes over the Thanksgiving holiday, you need to catch up.
Fans of the series are already fiending for Netflix to follow "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" with another season, especially after the final episode's cliffhanger.
We refuse to do spoilers, so we'll just say that the character of Rory Gilmore (played by Alexis Bledel) uttered four words which were a game changer.
Naturally, it left viewers asking if there is more to come.
Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai on the show, gave us all a bit of hope that there will be more from Stars Hollow.
"You know the final four words. What do you think?" Graham told E!.
And, at the very least, there will be a book.
USA Today reported Tuesday that Graham has a memoir coming out titled, "Talking As Fast As I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls."
So, grab your cup of coffee and settle in for the wait.