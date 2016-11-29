Are we getting more 'Gilmore Girls?'

Story highlights Fans want Netflix to bring the show back

(CNN) If you didn't binge watch the new "Gilmore Girls" episodes over the Thanksgiving holiday, you need to catch up.

Fans of the series are already fiending for Netflix to follow "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" with another season, especially after the final episode's cliffhanger.

We refuse to do spoilers, so we'll just say that the character of Rory Gilmore (played by Alexis Bledel) uttered four words which were a game changer.

Naturally, it left viewers asking if there is more to come.

Okay but there's going to be more @GilmoreGirls though, right? Please? — Sophie Protheroe (@sophprotheroe) November 29, 2016

There's going to be more #GilmoreGirls right? They can't finish it like that! — Coldpolarbear (@coldpolarbear) November 29, 2016

Please tell me there will be more @GilmoreGirls episodes.! A year in the life was a tease I NEED more! — WholeLivingHappyLife (@WholelivinHappy) November 29, 2016

Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai on the show, gave us all a bit of hope that there will be more from Stars Hollow.

