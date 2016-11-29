Evan Rachel Wood reveals in emotional letter that she was raped

Story highlights
- Evan Rachel Wood posted a letter she wrote to Rolling Stone on her Twitter account Monday night
- The actress revealed she had been raped twice and that she's 'still not ok'
- She hopes coming forward will give others the strength to speak up
(CNN)Evan Rachel Wood does not want to "stay silent any longer."
The star of HBO's "Westworld" revealed in an open letter on Twitter and an interview with Rolling Stone that she had been raped twice.
"I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer," she wrote in an email to Rolling Stone that she posted to Twitter on Monday. "Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism. It should be talked about because its swept under the rug as nothing and I will not accept this as 'normal.' It's a serious problem."
The actress, who came out as bisexual in 2011, said in the original interview that she had been raped "by a significant other while we were together and on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar."
Wood hopes coming forward with her story will let other victims of sexual assault know there is no time limit for healing.
"I am still standing. I am alive. I am happy. I am strong," she wrote. "But I am still not ok. I think it's important for people to know that, for survivors to own that, and that the pressure to just get over it already, should be lifted."
A few hours after Wood posted the letter to Twitter, she said she would be taking a break from social media.