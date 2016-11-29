Evan Rachel Wood reveals in emotional letter that she was raped

Story highlights Evan Rachel Wood posted a letter she wrote to Rolling Stone on her Twitter account Monday night

The actress revealed she had been raped twice and that she's 'still not ok'

She hopes coming forward will give others the strength to speak up

(CNN) Evan Rachel Wood does not want to "stay silent any longer."

The star of HBO's "Westworld" revealed in an open letter on Twitter and an interview with Rolling Stone that she had been raped twice.

"I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer," she wrote in an email to Rolling Stone that she posted to Twitter on Monday. "Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism. It should be talked about because its swept under the rug as nothing and I will not accept this as 'normal.' It's a serious problem."

Well, since everything is out in the open now, figured I would share the confession letter I wrote to @RollingStone in its entirety. #NotOk pic.twitter.com/0FSP1gsE36 — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) November 28, 2016

The actress, who came out as bisexual in 2011, said in the original interview that she had been raped "by a significant other while we were together and on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar."

Wood hopes coming forward with her story will let other victims of sexual assault know there is no time limit for healing.

Read More