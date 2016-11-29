Story highlights Carrie Fisher appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday and said her affair with Harrison Ford was purely 'lust'

Fisher also revealed that she has a serious Coca-Cola habit

(CNN) Carrie Fisher says her affair with "Star Wars" co-star Harrison Ford wasn't love -- it was lust.

"I was in infatuation," she told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime show Tuesday. "Probably, love is more mature."

Fisher says in her new memoir, "The Princess Diarist," that she and Ford had an affair on the set of the 1977 film. Ford, who was married at the time, has not confirmed or denied it.

Fisher explained to DeGeneres that she was 19 at the time, and working on a set with an anything-goes culture.

"No one told me about location rules, or lack of rules," she said. "But you can do whatever you want, as long as you film the movie."

