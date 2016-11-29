Story highlights
- Carrie Fisher appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday and said her affair with Harrison Ford was purely 'lust'
- Fisher also revealed that she has a serious Coca-Cola habit
(CNN)Carrie Fisher says her affair with "Star Wars" co-star Harrison Ford wasn't love -- it was lust.
"I was in infatuation," she told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime show Tuesday. "Probably, love is more mature."
Fisher says in her new memoir, "The Princess Diarist," that she and Ford had an affair on the set of the 1977 film. Ford, who was married at the time, has not confirmed or denied it.
Fisher explained to DeGeneres that she was 19 at the time, and working on a set with an anything-goes culture.
"No one told me about location rules, or lack of rules," she said. "But you can do whatever you want, as long as you film the movie."
How did she keep it a secret for 40 years?
"I told other stuff to distract people so they wouldn't figure it out," Fisher said. "No one thought it was happening at the time ... I don't even know if he did!"
Fisher also talked about another longtime love: Coca-Cola. She figures she opens 16 of them a day.
"I don't drink all of them," she said. "I start them, but then it starts to get warm and then you have to get another one ... they have to be that sharp, sharp, cold taste."
When she landed the role of Princess Leia, Fisher said, she was put on a strict diet, including no Coke.
Studios like to "hire part of me," she said. "So I have to get rid of the part they don't want. So when I'm hired for 'Star Wars,' every time they have hired about three quarters of the size that I am."
She joked that her signature double-bun hairstyle from the film was an attempt to distract from her "baby fat face." She called it a "hair prison for the fat."