(CNN) Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman and Julianne Moore are among the actresses appearing natural and minimally retouched in tire brand Pirelli's 2017 calendar, unveiled Tuesday in Paris.

The new photos were shot by German photographer Peter Lindbergh, who's often credited with the creation of the supermodel. Each actress was shot in black and white, wearing minimal makeup -- a Lindbergh signature.

His aim was to "capture sensitivity and emotion, laying bare the souls of the women in the images, rendering them more naked than a nude," he said at the international press launch in Paris.

"As an artist, I feel I have a responsibility to free women from the idea of eternal youth and perfection," he said. "Society's ideal of perfection is impossible to achieve."

