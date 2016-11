A charter airplane with more than 80 people on board, including players from the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, crashed near Rionegro, Colombia, outside Medellin, on Monday, November 28. Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez says 75 people were killed in the crash and six people were injured.

Photos: Colombia plane crash

The Avro RJ85 was traveling from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, to Medellin. The soccer club, which has risen the ranks in Brazilian soccer and now has a devoted national fan base, was set to play in the first leg of the South American Cup finals on Wednesday.