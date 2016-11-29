Story highlights Authorities say wounded are being transported to assistance centers

The plane declared an emergency, officials said

Members of a Brazilian soccer team were on board

(CNN) A plane carrying 72 passengers -- including members of a Brazilian soccer team -- and nine crew members was involved in an accident near Rionegro, Colombia, according to the country's civil aviation department.

The plane declared an emergency between the municipalities of La Ceja and La Union, according to a statement from Colombian aviation officials.

There could be six possible survivors, the statement said.

The plane took off from Bolivia's Viru Viru airport at 6:18 p.m. local time, according to Manuel Palamas, an air controller at the airport.

Officials didn't specify what happened to the plane but did say that the wounded were being transported to assistance centers.

