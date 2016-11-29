Story highlights Tiaguinho found out last week that he was going to be a father

Video shows teammates delivering the news

London (CNN) A heartbreaking video has surfaced on social media showing the moment Brazilian soccer player Tiago da Rocha Vieira Alves found out he was going to be a father, a week before he died in Tuesday's plane crash in Colombia.

The clip captures several Chapecoense teammates delivering the news to the player, also known as "Tiaguinho", last Wednesday.

The video shows him embracing his fellow players and celebrating, later rocking his arms back and forth as if cradling a baby.

Tiaguinho was among 75 people killed when a charter plane carrying 81 passengers, including members of the Chapecoense team, crashed near Medellin. Six passengers survived.

Chapecoense was due to play the Colombian club team Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana finals on Wednesday.

