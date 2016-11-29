Jacob Zuma: South Africa's 'Teflon President' escapes party backlash

Story highlights Ruling ANC party reaffirms support of scandal-plagued President Zuma

Move follows damning, 355-page report on top-level government cronyism

(CNN) South Africa President Jacob Zuma has received the backing of his party just weeks after a damning report into top-level government cronyism.

There had been speculation that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party would hold a vote of confidence on Zuma, nicknamed the "Teflon President" for his ability to survive scandals, at its National Executive Committee meeting over the weekend.

However ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said at a press briefing Tuesday that there was "no such vote" at the meeting and reaffirmed the party's support for Zuma.

In a rare admission of party division, Mantashe also announced that during the meeting there was a call for Zuma to consider stepping down, leading to what the Secretary General described as a robust and open debate.

The meeting follows a hefty report in late October that alleged corruption at the highest levels of South African government. The report by the Public Protector, appointed to investigate complaints of government misconduct, implicated the President and his cronies, although Zuma has denied the allegations.