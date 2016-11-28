Story highlights No deaths reported and evacuation orders are in several communities

Fires are burning in popular tourist region of Tennessee

(CNN) Fanned by strong winds and the Southeast's worst drought in nearly a decade, at least 14 fires burned in and around Gatlinburg, Tennessee, forcing evacuations from the popular tourist gateway and nearby communities.

"If you're a person of prayer, we could use your prayers," said Gatlinburg Fire Chief Greg Miller said Monday evening as crews battled wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

On Monday afternoon, a wildfire from the Smoky Mountains National Park spread rapidly into nearby communities.

Flames blew into downtown Gatlinburg, forcing authorities to evacuate their original command post at City Hall, said Dana Soehn, spokesperson for the National Parks Service. She was uncertain of the condition of City Hall, but noted that several homes and businesses were in flames in and near town.

The National Guard has been activated to help with the fire fight and evacuations, she said.

