Fires force evacuations in Gatlinburg, TN; Smokies park closes roads

By Chuck Johnston and Jeremy Grisham, CNN

Updated 11:12 PM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reported the closing of roads and several trails in the park near Gatlinburg, Tennessee, due to the Chimney 2 Fire on Monday, November 28. Gatlinburg city officials have declared mandatory evacuations in several areas as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/28/us/southern-fires-gatlinburg-smokies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;firefighters battle at least 14 fires &lt;/a&gt;in and around the city. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/14/us/southern-wildfires/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;More than 30 large wildfires&lt;/a&gt; have left a trail of destruction through 80,000 acres of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky, according to the US Forest Service.
California fire crew squad boss Layne Whitney checks the treetops while working to hold the northern head of the Rock Mountain Fire on the Appalachian Trail at Deep Gap on Tuesday, November 22, north of Tate City, Georga, near the North Carolina border.
Flames from the Rock Mountain Fire silhouette a weather vane north of Clayton, Georgia, on Monday, November 21.
Fire crews bring down a dead tree along Highway 9 during a wildfire near the community of Bat Cave, North Carolina, on Friday, November 18.
A helicopter picks up water from Thrasher Lake as a wildfire is fought on November 21 in Amherst County, Virginia.
Eric Willey looks on from the porch of his home as a helicopter fights a wildfire in Tate City, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 16.
Firefighters walk down a dirt road as a wildfire burns a hillside in Clayton, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 15.
A wildfire burns as it approaches Bat Cave, North Carolina, on November 15.
Firefighters Valarie Lopez and Mark Tabaez work to cool hot spots in Clayton on November 15. A number of the fires are being investigated as suspected arson, but weather conditions are also responsible for the fires.
Firefighter Kevin Zimmer works the wildfire in Clayton on November 15.
Exhausted firefighters take a break in Waldens Creek, Tennessee, on Monday, November 14.
A haze hovers over the Atlanta skyline from a wildfire burning in the northwest part of Georgia on November 14.
Assistant Fire Chief Brent Masey sprays water on a wildfire in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, on Thursday, November 10.
A helicopter carrying 240 gallons of water takes off in Lake Lure, North Carolina, on November 10.
Smoke from the Party Rock fire spreads near Lake Lure on Wednesday, November 9.
  • Fires are burning in popular tourist region of Tennessee
  • Conditions have been made worse by drought

(CNN)The Southeast's worst drought in nearly a decade no doubt will make it difficult for firefighters to corral at least 14 fires in and around Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a popular tourist gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Gatlinburg Fire Chief Greg Miller said Monday evening that crews are battling wind gusts of up to 70 mph. "If you're a person of prayer, we could use your prayers," Miller told reporters.
    Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed several roads and trails because of the Chimney 2 Fire.
    The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency issued evacuations from the city of Gatlinburg and nearby communities.
    "Nobody is allowed into the city at this time. If you are currently in Gatlinburg and are able to evacuate ... evacuate immediately."
    The agency also advised people who have not been instructed to evacuate to stay off the roads.
    The National Guard has been deployed to help clear debris from the road to get vehicles out, according to CNN affiliate WATE.
    The national park has closed some roads because of the fire danger, including Gatlinburg Bypass.
    "It's very dangerous weather conditions," Dana Soehn with the National Park Service told WATE. "We've had trees coming down, limbs coming down and the fire is continuing to grow."
    The park sent a series of tweets throughout the day about fires in its boundaries.
    "Due to continued erratic winds, the fires are very unpredictable and more fire growth is expected."
    The park has evacuated employees from the Elkmont and park headquarters housing areas.
    Facebook activated its safety check.
    The brush fire is close to the Dollywood property, the theme park owned by Dolly Parton in Pigeon Forge, said Dean Flener, spokesman for Tennessee Emergency Management. He did not know if the park itself was on fire. CNN has reached out to Dollywood for more information.
    Fires burned perilously close to roads and places people live. Social media images and videos showed how the night sky had turned bright orange with flames.
    School buses were being used to transport evacuees. Nearby county schools have closed and shelters have opened throughout the area, reported WATE.
    There may be some good news: Rain is forecast in the area.
    More on the bad news: High winds are possible across eastern Tennessee, southwest Virginia and southwest North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. They could down trees and power lines and fan the flames.

    CNN's Judson Jones, Phil Gast and Jennifer Gray contributed to this report.