Conditions have been made worse by drought

(CNN) The Southeast's worst drought in nearly a decade no doubt will make it difficult for firefighters to corral at least 14 fires in and around Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a popular tourist gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Gatlinburg Fire Chief Greg Miller said Monday evening that crews are battling wind gusts of up to 70 mph. "If you're a person of prayer, we could use your prayers," Miller told reporters.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed several roads and trails because of the Chimney 2 Fire.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency issued evacuations from the city of Gatlinburg and nearby communities.

"Nobody is allowed into the city at this time. If you are currently in Gatlinburg and are able to evacuate ... evacuate immediately."

The agency also advised people who have not been instructed to evacuate to stay off the roads.

