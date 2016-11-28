Active shooter reported at Ohio State University; several hospitalized, suspect killed

(CNN) [Breaking news update at 11:27 a.m. ET]

A suspect is dead following an active shooter report Monday morning on Ohio State University's campus, a federal law enforcement official said. The official, who has been briefed on the latest information on the situation, said law enforcement on the ground believes the threat is contained. The official stressed this is early in the investigation and the sweep of campus continues.

At least eight people were taken to hospitals after an active shooter was reported on the Ohio State University campus Monday, authorities said.

One of those eight patients is in critical condition, Columbus Fire spokeswoman Rebecca Diehm said.

Campus officials urged people to shelter in place and avoid the Watts Hall area.

"Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College," OSU Emergency Management tweeted Monday morning.

Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

Watts Hall is the university's materials science and engineering building.

OSU senior Anthony Falzarano, 22, said he was in class at the time of the shooting.

"We heard a lot of sirens. I was in class and everyone got a text message at the same time for the emergency alert," he told CNN. "Someone said they heard popping right before we got the alert, but I didn't hear it. We are in a shelter-in-place right now in the building next door. "

Cops putting up tape, wearing vests and grabbing their guns pic.twitter.com/dVmztKBeq6 — Anthony Falzarano (@_falzarano) November 28, 2016

Falzarano said "there's a lot of police and fire trucks and an ambulance outside the building."

"The officers are putting on Kevlar vests and have big weapons," he said. "I can't see anyone going inside the building -- there's just so many cops here."

Some students piled chairs against a door to barricade themselves.

I'm safe in a barricaded room. If you're on campus, get in a room and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Gaw7gjTx6w — Harrison Roth (@goisles29) November 28, 2016

"I'm safe in a barricaded room," Harrison Roth tweeted. "If you're on campus, get in a room and stay safe."

Sophomore Wyatt Crosher said he heard gunfire from across the street.

Police cars, fire truck and ambulance line 19th and College avenues near location where active shooter was reported pic.twitter.com/FKJXSMQnan — The Lantern (@TheLantern) November 28, 2016

"My roommate and I heard about three or four gunshots from across the street, and soon after we heard a bunch of police and ambulances pull up across the street," the 19-year-old said.

"We can't see the building where the shooting happened because of a dorm blocking our view. It truly sounded like gunshots, and really soon after we heard a bunch of sirens. We can see the police cars from our dorm."

Students were moved back from the scene as police investigated.

Students/bystanders have been moved back from the scene toward Arps Hall pic.twitter.com/c9NnyGPLqF — The Lantern (@TheLantern) November 28, 2016

Ohio State University's main campus in Columbus is one of the largest in the United States. The university has more than 65,000 students enrolled across the state.

Students had just returned to class Monday after the Thanksgiving break -- and after the OSU football team's big win Saturday over the school's biggest rival, University of Michigan.

Michigan's athletic department tweeted its support for OSU, saying "Stay safe, Buckeyes."

Stay safe, Buckeyes. — Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 28, 2016

Classes were canceled for the rest of the day across campus. Students are getting ready for final exams, which begin on December 9.

The incident also comes during the first month of the OSU public safety director's job.

Monica Moll came to the helm on October 31.

In addition to local authorities, the Bureau of Alcohol,Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on the ground in Columbus, spokesman Dave Coulson said.