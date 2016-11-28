Story highlights The letter was sent to three California mosques, according to CAIR

Los Angeles police officers plan to meet with Muslim community leader Monday

(CNN) The author addressed the letter "to the children of Satan" and called Muslims "a vile and filthy people."

"There's a new sheriff in town," the letter said, "President Donald Trump."

An anonymous group calling itself "Americans for a Better Way" has sent a letter to at least three California mosques, according to the Council for Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim advocacy group.

"He's going to do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the jews [sic]," the letter said. "You muslims [sic] would be wise to pack your bags and get out of Dodge."

