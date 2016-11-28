Story highlights
- The letter was sent to three California mosques, according to CAIR
- Los Angeles police officers plan to meet with Muslim community leader Monday
(CNN)The author addressed the letter "to the children of Satan" and called Muslims "a vile and filthy people."
"There's a new sheriff in town," the letter said, "President Donald Trump."
An anonymous group calling itself "Americans for a Better Way" has sent a letter to at least three California mosques, according to the Council for Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim advocacy group.
"He's going to do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the jews [sic]," the letter said. "You muslims [sic] would be wise to pack your bags and get out of Dodge."
Since the election, the Southern Poverty Law Center has documented more than 700 incidents of hateful harassment or intimidation against minorities. According to CAIR, at least 100 anti-Muslim incidents have taken place during that same period.
CAIR this week called for "stepped-up police protection of local mosques" after Islamic centers in Signal Hill, Pomona and San Jose received copies of the letter.
The Pomona Mosque said on its Facebook page that it received the letter Friday.
In an online statement, the mosque in San Jose confirmed it received a copy of the letter Thursday night.
"We informed the proper authorities and San Jose police have started a formal investigation," the statement said.
The San Jose Police Department, referring to the letter as a "hate motivated" incident, said in a statement it would conduct a follow-up investigation.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department has scheduled a press conference for Monday with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and leaders of local Muslim community to address the vitriolic letter.