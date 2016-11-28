Melania Trump Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Melania Trump , wife of the 45th US President Donald Trump.

Personal:

Birth date: April 26, 1970

Birth place: Novo Mesto, Yugoslavia (now Slovenia)

Birth name: Melanija Knavs

Father: Viktor Knavs

Mother: Amalija (Ulcnik) Knavs

Marriage: Donald Trump (January 22, 2005-present)

Children: Barron

Education: University of Ljubljana, Yugoslavia (now Slovenia)

Other Facts:

Changed the spelling of her name from Melanija Knavs to Melania Knauss while modeling professionally.

Speaks six languages: Slovenian, French, Serbian, German, Italian and English.

She will be just the second foreign-born first lady in US history, after Louisa Adams, the English-born wife of sixth US president John Quincy Adams, who served from 1825 to 1829.

Became a model in Yugoslavia at the age of 16.

She has appeared in magazines such as GQ, Vanity Fair and Sports Illustrated.

Timeline:

1996 - Moves to the United States, heading to New York to work for ID Models.

1998 - Meets Donald Trump at a party at the Kit Kat Club in New York.

2000 - Appears in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

March 19, 2001 - Obtains her green card.

July 2006 - Becomes a US citizen.

2010 - Launches her jewelry line, Melania Timepieces and Jewelry, on QVC.

April 2013 - Launches a caviar-based skincare line, Melania Caviar Complexe C6.

July 18, 2016 - Parts of her campaign speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention are alleged to have been - Parts of her campaign speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention are alleged to have been plagiarized from a speech delivered by First Lady Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention in 2008. A speechwriter working for Donald Trump's company later assumes responsibility for the similarities in the passages in the two speeches.