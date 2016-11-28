(CNN)The makers of the irreverent and lewd game Cards Against Humanity celebrated Black Friday with another unconventional stunt this year: By digging a massive hole in the ground for no reason whatsoever.
The project, dubbed the "Holiday Hole," saw online donors contribute more than $100,573 -- or, as organizers called it, "money thrown in the hole" -- for the frivolous dig.
"As long as money keeps coming in, we'll keep digging," Cards Against Humanity says on HolidayHole.com, its dedicated splash page for the project.
The stunt was more complex than their Black Friday 2015 antic, when the company asked people to send in "$5 for nothing." According to Cards Against Humanity, 11,248 people ponied up.
The excavation of the massive hole -- which is in an undisclosed location -- finally came to an end Sunday night Eastern Time. The dig was live streamed the entire time.
'Humanity, and waste, saddens me'
As for how donors and watchers alike should respond to the Holiday Hole stunt, it's not supposed to have any deeper meaning -- "This was just a bunch of empty land. Now there's a hole there. That's life," the site says -- but it is supposed to be funny.
"You might not get it for a while, but some time next year you'll chuckle quietly to yourself and remember all this business about the hole," the website said.
Not everyone was amused, however. Some users on social media expressed grumbles about the wasted money.
Could donors have contributed their money to philanthropic causes instead?
"Why aren't YOU giving all this money to charity?" The organizers wrote. "It's your money."
Donations piled up throughout the course of the dig, some totaling over $1,000, in the hopes of extending it -- something the site promised it would do.
"As long as you keep spending, we'll keep digging," the organizers wrote.
And if they reach magma?
"At least then we'd feel something," the site said, sardonically (we hope).