(CNN) The makers of the irreverent and lewd game Cards Against Humanity celebrated Black Friday with another unconventional stunt this year: By digging a massive hole in the ground for no reason whatsoever.

The project, dubbed the "Holiday Hole," saw online donors contribute more than $100,573 -- or, as organizers called it, "money thrown in the hole" -- for the frivolous dig.

"As long as money keeps coming in, we'll keep digging," Cards Against Humanity says on HolidayHole.com, its dedicated splash page for the project.

The stunt was more complex than their Black Friday 2015 antic, when the company asked people to send in "$5 for nothing." According to Cards Against Humanity, 11,248 people ponied up.

The excavation of the massive hole -- which is in an undisclosed location -- finally came to an end Sunday night Eastern Time. The dig was live streamed the entire time.

Am I the only one who hears Journey's Don't Stop Believin' when I see the #HolidayHole from above? #holegotdug — Kerri (@okerri) November 27, 2016

Read More