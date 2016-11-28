Why extreme weather is the new normal

Story highlights As global temperatures warm, there's a shift in day-to-day weather events

Warmer global temperatures will cause an increase in droughts and heavy rains

(CNN) If it feels like it hasn't rained in months in the South, you're right. The region is experiencing an extreme drought. But just a few months earlier, we were talking about record-breaking floods in the South. These shocking extremes are happening more often, and it is all part of an unfortunate new normal in a world with climate change.

As global temperatures continue to warm, we will also see a shift in day-to-day weather events. Most climatologists agree that calling it global warming was a mistake; climate change deniers will point at an extreme snow storm, like the New York blizzard of 2016, and sarcastically ask, "Where is global warming now?"

But global warming doesn't mean people around the world will no longer receive cold weather and snow. It is true that we could see a decrease in the number of cold-weather events, but the ones we will have could be more extreme. For example, more high-temperature records were broken over the past four decades in the United States than low-temperature records, according to a study published in 2009.

What is certain is warmer, even record-breaking, global temperatures will cause an increase in droughts and heavy rains all across the world.

