Standing Rock Sioux Tribe member on protests: 'We are in for the long haul'

Story highlights Tribe member says demand for protesters to move recalls country's past treatment of Native Americans

The tribe's chairman on police: "They are the ones that are bringing the aggression"

(CNN) The people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline are staying put.

"We expect a win," said Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. "We are in for the long haul."

The Army Corps of Engineers said in a letter Friday that people who refuse to leave could be arrested, but have since said that they have no plans to forcibly remove anyone.

North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple ordered protesters to clear out immediately because their temporary dwellings have not been inspected and approved for harsh winter conditions. A statement cited concerns for public safety and health.

Read More