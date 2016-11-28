Standing Rock Sioux Tribe member on protests: 'We are in for the long haul'

Story highlights Tribe member says demand for protesters to move recalls country's past treatment of Native Americans

(CNN) The people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline are staying put.

"We expect a win," said Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. "We are in for the long haul."

Speaking with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Monday, Iron Eyes and Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault said they will continue their protest, despite a December 5 deadline to vacate an area where they've set up camp . The Army Corps of Engineers said in a letter Friday that people who refuse to leave could be arrested, but have since said that they have no plans to forcibly remove anyone.

Arrests or not, Iron Eyes explained why this is reminiscent of the country's past treatment of Native Americans.

"You have a government agency trying to declare us trespassers on our own treaty land and threatening to penalize us, criminally charge us and possibly forcibly round us up if we don't return to the reservation," he said. "It's very eerie and we're trying to stay strong through all of this."

