CNN Student News - November 29, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

November 29, 2016

Our first stories this Tuesday include an attack at Ohio State University, the Cabinet picks by the U.S. president-elect, and the challenge that the Middle East poses to the U.S. We're also looking at how a war in space could affect people on the ground -- and how the U.S. is on guard against attacks in orbit.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

Read More