CNN Student News - November 29, 2016

Updated 6:03 PM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

    CNN Student News - 11/29/16

CNN Student News - 11/29/16 10:00

November 29, 2016

Our first stories this Tuesday include an attack at Ohio State University, the Cabinet picks by the U.S. president-elect, and the challenge that the Middle East poses to the U.S. We're also looking at how a war in space could affect people on the ground -- and how the U.S. is on guard against attacks in orbit.
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
