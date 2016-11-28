Story highlights Usain Bolt has a message for Mourinho

Sprinter unhappy with inconsistent team selection

(CNN) Manchester United fan Usain Bolt has a simple message for the club's manager Jose Mourinho -- stop tinkering with team selections.

"He's always changing things," the Jamaican sprinter told CNN ahead of the launch of his new film, I Am Bolt. "Stick to one team! Stick to the same 11!"

Is it time for José Mourinho to listen to Usain Bolt? https://t.co/mSN2UAKUEX pic.twitter.com/4Jg2FTl0cW — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) November 28, 2016

After winning their opening three league games, United have picked up just 11 points from 10 games, leaving Mourinho's side struggling to qualify for next season's Champions League.

On Sunday, Mourinho was sent to the stands by referee Jonathan Moss after kicking a drinks bottle in frustration during the 1-1 home draw with West Ham.