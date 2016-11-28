What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel scores a touchdown in double overtime to beat Michigan on Saturday, November 26. The rival teams came into the game ranked 2 and 3 by the College Football Playoff committee.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Referees try to break up players during an NHL hockey game between Calgary and Philadelphia on Sunday, November 27.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees dives over the pile for a first-half touchdown against Los Angeles on Sunday, November 27. Brees also threw four touchdowns in the 49-21 victory.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Vasyl Lomachenko celebrates after he successfully defended his junior-lightweight title against Nicholas Walters on Saturday, November 26. The fight in Las Vegas was stopped after the seventh round.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Horses clear a water jump during a steeplechase race in Newbury, England, on Friday, November 25.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil leaps for the ball Sunday, November 27, during a Premier League match in London against Bournemouth.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Sacramento guard Darren Collison, second from left, drives to the basket as he's guarded by Brooklyn's Isaiah Whitehead, left, during an NBA basketball game in New York on Sunday, November 27. Collison's teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, caught the brunt of the collision.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough jumps over an Auburn player during a college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, November 26. Alabama won the rivalry game 30-12 to finish the regular season undefeated.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup event in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday, November 26. She finished fifth in the giant slalom and first in the slalom.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Indiana's James Blackmon Jr. has his shot blocked by Fort Wayne's Xzavier Taylor during a college basketball game in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Tuesday, November 22. Fort Wayne upset the fifth-ranked Hoosiers 71-68 in overtime.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams flips over the goal line, scoring a touchdown against LSU on Thursday, November 24. LSU won the Thanksgiving matchup 54-39.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during a Spanish league match against Sporting Gijon on Saturday, November 26. Madrid won 2-1, with Ronaldo scoring both goals.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Edmonton captain Connor McDavid leaps into the opposing team's bench during an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, November 25.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Sydney's Kevin Lisch, left, is fouled by Adelaide's Matt Hodgson during a NBL basketball game in Sydney on Monday, November 28.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Ottawa players celebrate a second-half touchdown during their Grey Cup victory on Sunday, November 27. Ottawa defeated Calgary 39-33 in overtime for the city's first CFL title since 1976.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Jon Tuck punches Damien Brown during their UFC lightweight bout in Melbourne on Sunday, November 27. Brown won by split decision.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
The car of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is reflected during a practice run in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, November 25.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Russian figure skater Anna Pogorilaya performs in a gala exhibition in Sapporo, Japan, one day after winning the Grand Prix event there on Saturday, November 26.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott dives into the end zone during an NFL game against Washington on Thursday, November 24. The play was called back, but Dallas won 31-26 to improve its record to an NFL-best 10-1.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Atlanta's Mike Muscala blocks Brandon Ingram's shot during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 27.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play against DePaul during the Gulf Coast Showcase, a basketball tournament in Estero, Florida, on Saturday, November 26. Baylor ended up winning the women's tournament.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Denver tight end A.J. Derby, center, is tackled by two Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL game in Denver on Sunday, November 27.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar celebrates his 89th-minute goal against Benfica during a Champions League match in Istanbul on Wednesday, November 23. Benfica led 3-0 at halftime, but the Turkish club roared back for a 3-3 draw.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
New Zealand rugby players are seen in a scrum during a match in France on Saturday, November 26.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
George Washington's Jaren Sina passes the ball from the ground as he's pressured by UAB's William Lee on Tuesday, November 22.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos