What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos

Updated 9:57 PM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel scores a touchdown in double overtime to beat Michigan on Saturday, November 26. The rival teams came into the game ranked 2 and 3 by the College Football Playoff committee.
Ohio State running back Curtis Samuel scores a touchdown in double overtime to beat Michigan on Saturday, November 26. The rival teams came into the game ranked 2 and 3 by the College Football Playoff committee.
Referees try to break up players during an NHL hockey game between Calgary and Philadelphia on Sunday, November 27.
Referees try to break up players during an NHL hockey game between Calgary and Philadelphia on Sunday, November 27.
Nico Rosberg celebrates after winning his first Formula One title on Sunday, November 27. Rosberg finished second in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, earning enough points to clinch the title over Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who won last year's championship.
Nico Rosberg celebrates after winning his first Formula One title on Sunday, November 27. Rosberg finished second in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, earning enough points to clinch the title over Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who won last year's championship.
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees dives over the pile for a first-half touchdown against Los Angeles on Sunday, November 27. Brees also threw four touchdowns in the 49-21 victory.
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees dives over the pile for a first-half touchdown against Los Angeles on Sunday, November 27. Brees also threw four touchdowns in the 49-21 victory.
Vasyl Lomachenko celebrates after he successfully defended his junior-lightweight title against Nicholas Walters on Saturday, November 26. The fight in Las Vegas was stopped after the seventh round.
Vasyl Lomachenko celebrates after he successfully defended his junior-lightweight title against Nicholas Walters on Saturday, November 26. The fight in Las Vegas was stopped after the seventh round.
Horses clear a water jump during a steeplechase race in Newbury, England, on Friday, November 25.
Horses clear a water jump during a steeplechase race in Newbury, England, on Friday, November 25.
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil leaps for the ball Sunday, November 27, during a Premier League match in London against Bournemouth.
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil leaps for the ball Sunday, November 27, during a Premier League match in London against Bournemouth.
Sacramento guard Darren Collison, second from left, drives to the basket as he's guarded by Brooklyn's Isaiah Whitehead, left, during an NBA basketball game in New York on Sunday, November 27. Collison's teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, caught the brunt of the collision.
Sacramento guard Darren Collison, second from left, drives to the basket as he's guarded by Brooklyn's Isaiah Whitehead, left, during an NBA basketball game in New York on Sunday, November 27. Collison's teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, caught the brunt of the collision.
Juan Martin del Potro celebrates with Argentina fans after storming back from two sets down to win his Davis Cup singles match against Croatia's Marin Cilic on Sunday, November 27. Federico Delbonis won his singles match later in the day to give Argentina its first-ever Davis Cup title.
Juan Martin del Potro celebrates with Argentina fans after storming back from two sets down to win his Davis Cup singles match against Croatia's Marin Cilic on Sunday, November 27. Federico Delbonis won his singles match later in the day to give Argentina its first-ever Davis Cup title.
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough jumps over an Auburn player during a college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, November 26. Alabama won the rivalry game 30-12 to finish the regular season undefeated.
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough jumps over an Auburn player during a college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, November 26. Alabama won the rivalry game 30-12 to finish the regular season undefeated.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup event in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday, November 26. She finished fifth in the giant slalom and first in the slalom.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the giant slalom during a World Cup event in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday, November 26. She finished fifth in the giant slalom and first in the slalom.
Indiana's James Blackmon Jr. has his shot blocked by Fort Wayne's Xzavier Taylor during a college basketball game in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Tuesday, November 22. Fort Wayne upset the fifth-ranked Hoosiers 71-68 in overtime.
Indiana's James Blackmon Jr. has his shot blocked by Fort Wayne's Xzavier Taylor during a college basketball game in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Tuesday, November 22. Fort Wayne upset the fifth-ranked Hoosiers 71-68 in overtime.
Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams flips over the goal line, scoring a touchdown against LSU on Thursday, November 24. LSU won the Thanksgiving matchup 54-39.
Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams flips over the goal line, scoring a touchdown against LSU on Thursday, November 24. LSU won the Thanksgiving matchup 54-39.
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during a Spanish league match against Sporting Gijon on Saturday, November 26. Madrid won 2-1, with Ronaldo scoring both goals.
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during a Spanish league match against Sporting Gijon on Saturday, November 26. Madrid won 2-1, with Ronaldo scoring both goals.
Edmonton captain Connor McDavid leaps into the opposing team's bench during an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, November 25.
Edmonton captain Connor McDavid leaps into the opposing team's bench during an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, November 25.
Sydney's Kevin Lisch, left, is fouled by Adelaide's Matt Hodgson during a NBL basketball game in Sydney on Monday, November 28.
Sydney's Kevin Lisch, left, is fouled by Adelaide's Matt Hodgson during a NBL basketball game in Sydney on Monday, November 28.
Ottawa players celebrate a second-half touchdown during their Grey Cup victory on Sunday, November 27. Ottawa defeated Calgary 39-33 in overtime for the city's first CFL title since 1976.
Ottawa players celebrate a second-half touchdown during their Grey Cup victory on Sunday, November 27. Ottawa defeated Calgary 39-33 in overtime for the city's first CFL title since 1976.
Jon Tuck punches Damien Brown during their UFC lightweight bout in Melbourne on Sunday, November 27. Brown won by split decision.
Jon Tuck punches Damien Brown during their UFC lightweight bout in Melbourne on Sunday, November 27. Brown won by split decision.
The car of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is reflected during a practice run in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, November 25.
The car of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is reflected during a practice run in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, November 25.
Russian figure skater Anna Pogorilaya performs in a gala exhibition in Sapporo, Japan, one day after winning the Grand Prix event there on Saturday, November 26.
Russian figure skater Anna Pogorilaya performs in a gala exhibition in Sapporo, Japan, one day after winning the Grand Prix event there on Saturday, November 26.
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott dives into the end zone during an NFL game against Washington on Thursday, November 24. The play was called back, but Dallas won 31-26 to improve its record to an NFL-best 10-1.
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott dives into the end zone during an NFL game against Washington on Thursday, November 24. The play was called back, but Dallas won 31-26 to improve its record to an NFL-best 10-1.
Atlanta&#39;s Mike Muscala blocks Brandon Ingram&#39;s shot during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 27.
Atlanta's Mike Muscala blocks Brandon Ingram's shot during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 27.
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play against DePaul during the Gulf Coast Showcase, a basketball tournament in Estero, Florida, on Saturday, November 26. Baylor ended up winning the women's tournament.
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play against DePaul during the Gulf Coast Showcase, a basketball tournament in Estero, Florida, on Saturday, November 26. Baylor ended up winning the women's tournament.
Denver tight end A.J. Derby, center, is tackled by two Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL game in Denver on Sunday, November 27.
Denver tight end A.J. Derby, center, is tackled by two Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL game in Denver on Sunday, November 27.
Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar celebrates his 89th-minute goal against Benfica during a Champions League match in Istanbul on Wednesday, November 23. Benfica led 3-0 at halftime, but the Turkish club roared back for a 3-3 draw.
Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar celebrates his 89th-minute goal against Benfica during a Champions League match in Istanbul on Wednesday, November 23. Benfica led 3-0 at halftime, but the Turkish club roared back for a 3-3 draw.
New Zealand rugby players are seen in a scrum during a match in France on Saturday, November 26.
New Zealand rugby players are seen in a scrum during a match in France on Saturday, November 26.
George Washington's Jaren Sina passes the ball from the ground as he's pressured by UAB's William Lee on Tuesday, November 22.
George Washington's Jaren Sina passes the ball from the ground as he's pressured by UAB's William Lee on Tuesday, November 22.
Cell phones illuminate Celtic Park during a Champions League match between Celtic and Barcelona on Wednesday, November 23.
Cell phones illuminate Celtic Park during a Champions League match between Celtic and Barcelona on Wednesday, November 23. See 34 amazing sports photos from last week
