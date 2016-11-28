Wisconsin officials OK speedy recount, defend tally

Madison, Wisconsin (CNN) Wisconsin election officials pledged Monday they would oversee a fast and fair recount of the presidential vote there, as they race to beat a federal deadline for getting it done, but they declined a request to conduct the new tally by hand saying that can only be ordered by a court.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission signed off on a breakneck pace that would have local officials coordinating the recount -- which was sought by the Green Party -- with them this week and starting the actual recount near the end of the week. State officials must have their new tally completed by December 13, according to federal law.

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein also announced Monday that her supporters had filed a legal petition on behalf of 100 voters in Pennsylvania seeking a recount in that state.

"After a presidential election tarnished by the use of outdated and unreliable machines and accusations of irregularities and hacks, people of all political persuasions are asking if our election results are reliable. We must recount the votes so we can build trust in our election system," Stein said in a statement.

In Wisconsin, the election panel shot down a request from Stein that the ballots be counted by hand, although the Green Party leader went to court Monday in a bid to force a statewide hand recount.