Wisconsin officials OK speedy recount, defend tally

Madison, Wisconsin (CNN) Wisconsin election officials pledged Monday they would oversee a fast and fair recount of the presidential vote there, as they race to beat a federal deadline for getting it done done, but they declined a request to conduct the new tally by hand.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission signed off on a breakneck pace that would have local officials coordinating the recount with them this week and starting the actual recount near the end of the week. State officials must have their new tally completed by December 13, according to federal law.

Citing those speed concerns, the panel shot down a request from former Green Party candidate Jill Stein that the ballots be counted by hand.

"If nothing else, this is going to give us a very good audit, it's going to re-assure Wisconsin voters that we have a fair system, that we're not counting illegal votes," said Elections Commission chairman Mark Thomsen.

He strongly defended the vote count.

