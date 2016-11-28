Iranian patrol boat trains its weapon on US Navy helicopter

Story highlights An Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps patrol boat trained its weapon on a Navy helicopter

It's hardly the first such scrape near the Strait of Hormuz

(CNN) A US Navy Seahawk helicopter had what the Navy is calling an "unsafe and unprofessional encounter" with an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps patrol boat Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz.

The helicopter was flying overhead when the Iranians trained a weapon on it, according to a defense official. The Iranians did not fire. The event took place as the helicopter was escorting the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on its way out of the Persian Gulf.

Iranian ships regularly approach US Navy vessels in that area of the strait.

In August the USS Squall fired three warning shots into the water after boats belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps came within close proximity to American warships.

The US military has expressed its concern regarding what it sees as Iran's provocative naval actions in the gulf.

