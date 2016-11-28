Trump set to meet Petraeus, Romney, Corker

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is set to meet Monday with former Gen. David Petraeus and Tuesday with Mitt Romney as he looks to fill out his Cabinet.

Trump will also sit down Tuesday with Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, and House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

The meetings, confirmed by Republican National Committee chief strategist Sean Spicer, come as Trump fills key foreign policy posts in his incoming administration.

Frances Townsend, a former Homeland Security adviser to then-President George W. Bush, also will be meeting Trump.

The Romney meeting, in particular, takes place amid speculation that Trump could tap the 2012 GOP nominee, who'd trashed him during the 2016 race, for secretary of state -- an idea Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway has criticized in recent days on Twitter and in TV appearances.

