Trump's foreign business interests: 144 companies in 25 countries

(CNN)While President-elect Donald Trump will soon step into the Oval Office, his business interests continue to circle the globe and in some cases operate in places likely to overlap with his administration's foreign policy decisions.
In his most recent financial disclosures, Trump listed 144 individual companies with dealings in at least 25 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America, among other companies with regional international interests, according to a CNN review.
The interests range from management deals with golf courses in the UAE, branding agreements with real estate projects that bear Trump's name in India as well as companies that have been involved with beverage sales in Israel.
Some of Trump's dealings have already become a focal point of controversy, such as Trump Towers Istanbul, which received criticism from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Trump proposed a ban on Muslims entering the U.S.
Despite the revelations from the lengthy disclosures Trump filed during his presidential campaign, the full extent of his international business ties remain unknown since Trump has refused to release his tax returns.