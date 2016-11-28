Breaking News

Trump's foreign business interests: 144 companies in 25 countries

Story by Curt Devine; Illustration by Tal Yellin and Will Mullery, CNN

Updated 9:07 PM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    How Democrats plan to fight Trump's conflicts of interest

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

(CNN)While President-elect Donald Trump will soon step into the Oval Office, his business interests continue to circle the globe and in some cases operate in places likely to overlap with his administration's foreign policy decisions.

Read more about Trump's overseas business interests
In his most recent financial disclosures, Trump listed 144 individual companies with dealings in at least 25 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America, among other companies with regional international interests, according to a CNN review.
    Are Trump&#39;s businesses a conflict of interest?
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to a caller on the other end of the phone line as volunteers man a phone bank prior to a rally on September 12, 2016 at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

      JUST WATCHED

      Are Trump's businesses a conflict of interest?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Are Trump's businesses a conflict of interest? 03:19
    The interests range from management deals with golf courses in the UAE, branding agreements with real estate projects that bear Trump's name in India as well as companies that have been involved with beverage sales in Israel.
    Democrats try to force a fight on Trump's business interests
    Read More
    Some of Trump's dealings have already become a focal point of controversy, such as Trump Towers Istanbul, which received criticism from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Trump proposed a ban on Muslims entering the U.S.
    Despite the revelations from the lengthy disclosures Trump filed during his presidential campaign, the full extent of his international business ties remain unknown since Trump has refused to release his tax returns.