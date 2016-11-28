Trump's foreign business interests: 144 companies in 25 countries

(CNN) While President-elect Donald Trump will soon step into the Oval Office, his business interests continue to circle the globe and in some cases operate in places likely to overlap with his administration's foreign policy decisions.

In his most recent financial disclosures, Trump listed 144 individual companies with dealings in at least 25 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America, among other companies with regional international interests, according to a CNN review.

The interests range from management deals with golf courses in the UAE, branding agreements with real estate projects that bear Trump's name in India as well as companies that have been involved with beverage sales in Israel.

